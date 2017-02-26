The original Huawei Watch had a great retail run — at least, for its limited product sector — for the year-plus it was carried by official partners. Critically, its stylish mettle held up a sturdy wrist and it proved a proud stalwart of the budding Android Wear platform.

So, what about a sequel? After some period of doubt as to whether Huawei would really take itself away from Google to deliver a Tizen OS watch to market, we finally have been assured that the Chinese manufacturer has been patient enough to work on Android Wear 2.0.

The Huawei Watch 2 is the smart wearable we’re talking about and it has arrived in Barcelona at MWC, in standard (read plastic) and Classic (aka metal) flavors. Both style and fitness-focused consumers are therefore targeted, although we’re afraid neither model is particularly slim or lightweight. And that includes a Porsche Design edition.

Promotional materials show actors wearing the watch while sprung mid-air in slow motion. The health-tracking aspects include a heart rate monitor, as well as a bunch of other built-in “smart sensors” aiming to collect “comprehensive data” on user activity, from distance to speed, steps, calories, route and more.

GPS support comes as standard and standalone, as you may have already guessed, alongside (optional) LTE for the regular Huawei Watch 2 only. NFC technology wraps up a thorough and impressive list of connectivity features, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi obviously included, with Android Pay seamlessly enabled on your wrist.

The manufacturers of the robust, fitness-centric 2.0 smartwatch also take the time to point out that the SIM version will work on mobile carriers “worldwide.” In order to properly cater to lovers of the outdoors, the Huawei Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic are IP68-protected against water and dust, with a 420 mAh battery inside purportedly lasting up to two days of “regular use”, 10 hours in “training mode” (GPS at full power), and three weeks in “watch mode.”

Pricing begins at €329 for the Bluetooth variant and €379 for the LTE version and across the old continent, with March availability in China as well, then an April expansion to the US and more European markets. Anyone choosing this over the LG Watch Sport?

Jules Wang contributed to this post.