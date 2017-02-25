“Mercury” antegrades into BlackBerry KEYone from TCL

About time we turn the key on TCL’s newest phone and rocket off with the company’s newest brand.

The phone that’s been tossed around in rumors and leaks named “Mercury” that never actually existed under such a name at BlackBerry Mobile has emerged two days before MWC 2017 in Barcelona as the BlackBerry KEYone. If you’ve been looking for a phone with a sturdy keyboard and a small screen, this should fit your bill.

The hardware specs on this device are a unique bunch as you can see above. While the phone sits 9.4mm thick, amazingly, XY lengths are more comparable to other smartphones at 149.1 x 72.4mm. The letter buttons — sitting on the 35-key QWERTY grid sitting under the 3:2 display — can be utilized as tap or long-press shortcuts, just like as on the Priv. The spacebar also serves as the fingerprint sensor of the KEYone. Quick Charge 3.0 can take an empty battery up to halfway full in just over 36 minutes.

While the “BlackBerry” name’s on the KEYone, this is TCL’s first whole project with the Waterloo-based company. TCL acted as ODM in making the DTEK50 and DTEK60.

Still, don’t mistake this phone for an Alcatel device. As part of the DTEK security package, the bootstack is doubly protected and the processor is locked with security keys to make sure nothing takes control over a device, on or off. BlackBerry Hub enriches the base Android 7.1 experience with a merged messaging, notifications and inbox feed.

BlackBerry will be working to distribute the device starting in April for around €599, £499 or $549.

Just as an Easter egg, we’d like to acknowledge that the embargoed materials we received included a photoset of the device with filenames starting with “Merc” — it seems that somewhere along the line, the company has adopted the Mercury moniker in some internal capacity.