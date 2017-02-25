Phones
Google Spaces shuts down April 17

It seems like Google feels the need to insert itself into the collaboration platform wars. Slack ain’t worthy and whatever Microsoft Office or LinkedIn or ZenDesk is doing, well, it don’t matter unless the Big G’s in it.

The case for Google Spaces made last year at I/O apparently won’t make it past its first year, though, as users have been notified of its end of life (and simultaneous emptying) on April 17. Content on Spaces will become read-only starting March 3 — that means no new spaces, posts, comments or invitations. Considering that Spaces put a spotlight on Chrome, YouTube and Google search content, you’re probably not missing out on much.

So, are we back to using Google Waves yet?

