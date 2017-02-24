Whatever new devices Samsung actually plans to unveil at a no doubt lower-key-than-usual MWC event on Sunday, its rumored Galaxy S8 video teaser and release date announcement should easily steal the spotlight.

But that doesn’t mean we’re completely indifferent to the possible Barcelona introductions of an Android-based Galaxy Tab S3, Windows-powered TabPro S2, and also Windows-powered Galaxy Book.

The latter name is the most recent addition to the chaebol’s purported 2017 product roadmap, and it may or may not fully break cover soon. What we can be practically certain of now is that it will indeed run Windows 10 on the software side of things, also supporting (optional) LTE connectivity, and (hopefully standard) S Pen input, integrated holder and all.

Air Command, Smart Dimming and erasing functionality are apparently among the upcoming tablet’s neat stylus-enabled tricks, though it’s probably wise to keep your expectations relatively low regarding processing power and general system performance.

A mysterious SM-W627 gadget has been certified by America’s Federal Communications Commission not long ago, suggesting a smaller screen (at 10.2 inches or so) than the TabPro S2, and most likely, humbler overall specs. Cough, Intel Core m3 CPU, cough. So much for dreaming of a Surface Book-contending Samsung Galaxy Book with detachable keyboard capabilities.