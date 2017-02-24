While it was only logical to expect the “standard” upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 version to include near-identical specs with those just attached to the S8+ name in the (trusted) rumor mill, it’s always nice to get (visual) confirmation.

The lone apparent difference between GS8 models? Screen size, of course, coming in at 5.8 and 6.2 inches respectively in “full rectangle” form, or 5.6 and 6.1 with those “rounded corners” out of the measurement equation.

Resolution is still listed as Quad HD+, which most likely exceeds the 2560 x 1440 pixels mark, but probably not by much. Some sources predict a pixel count along the lines of 2960 x 1440, though we can’t corroborate that particular gossip yet.

What’s clearly set in stone now is the Galaxy S8’s 4G LTE “capabilities” (well, duh), its seemingly repetitive 12MP dual pixel “main camera”, upgraded 8MP selfie snapper, IP68 dust and water resistance, Note 7-borrowed iris scanner, 4GB RAM, 64GB native storage support, wireless charging compatibility, and AKG-tuned earphones.

Once again, nothing meh, but an overall set of features that looks far from impressive on paper. Who knows, maybe battery capacity will knock our socks off after all. Or perhaps Bixby is even smarter and more versatile than currently forecasted. And don’t forget about those super-slim screen bezels, initial Snapdragon 835 exclusivity, optional Exynos 8895 Series… 9 power, possible 6GB RAM upgrades in certain markets, 128GB internal hoarding room, or “desktop extension” support.

Basically, today’s underwhelming leak leaves out every prospective sweet thing about the Galaxy S8.