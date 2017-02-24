Google Messenger now called Android Messages

What does the word “Messenger” evoke? If it’s Facebook or WhatsApp or apps other than Google Messenger, that does Android no good. And the app’s been around for over two years as an SMS/MMS replacement to the disintegrating Hangouts.

So, what’s the take-up? Now that Hangouts is definitely on the way out and Messenger is putting in RCS into its portfolio, Google may want to go loud on the app. Like, name change loud.

Enter Android Messages. No logo change. That’s the name. That’s what we’ll call it. Why it took so long to get that name, we might never know. This is what we’ve been suffering three years for, right?