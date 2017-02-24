Phones
Low-cost new Archos Graphite phones sport dual-lens cams, ‘pure’ Nougat, and USB-C

As always, MWC has kicked off (really) early for France-based Archos, a (still) little-known electronics company that wouldn’t otherwise be able to make any headlines with sub-par Android gear like the 2-in-1 rugged 101 Saphir.

Today’s pre-Mobile World Congress announcements include a couple of slightly less disappointing smartphones starting at a ridiculously low price of €130 on the old continent. Unfortunately, that’s probably for the self-confessed “lighter version”, i.e. the 50 Graphite, with both the entry-level model and higher-end Archos 55 Graphite slated for distant June commercial launches.

As the names suggest, we’re looking at 5.5 and 5-inch handsets here respectively, with HD screen resolution in tow, 2.5D “contoured edges”, as well as “extra slim” aluminum unibody frame designs, which sounds (and looks) pretty decent for budget-friendly devices.

Even better, the larger new Graphite accommodates a duo of 13 and 2MP cameras on its back, plus a 5MP front-facing snapper, aiming to capture and share “life’s best moments” like no other… Archos phone.

You get ultra-wide angle and Bokeh modes, an “ultra-responsive” fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C connectivity, 3000 mAh battery capacity, and apparently, Android 7.0 Nougat in its “purest release.” Of course, the quad-core MT6737 processor under the hood is far from a powerhouse, while 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage aren’t exactly up to 2017 standards either. As for the Archos 50 Graphite, the smaller display is paired with a terrible, horrible, no good 1GB RAM, though it might be interesting to see Nougat run on such low memory.

Archos
Archos
Posted In
Android, Phones
