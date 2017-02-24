While Apple can’t (won’t?) address every little build quality concern, safety issue or apparent software bug plaguing the user experience of iPhone 6, 6s and 7 owners, when the China Consumers Association came a-knocking on Cupertino’s door back in November, a free battery replacement program was promptly initiated.

Investigations into unexpected iPhone 6s shutdowns then blamed “ambient air” for the widespread problem, which really isn’t as ridiculous an explanation as it sounds, but many iFans were still left without a fix.

It turns out that people not covered by the previous solutions can finally hope for a happy ending with a simple iOS 10.2.1 installation. It’s not a 100 percent foolproof resolution, though it seemingly works 80 percent of the time for the “small number” of iPhone 6s users confronted with unexpected device shutdowns, as well as 70 percent of fickle iPhone 6/6 Plus units. And here we thought 10.2.1 was a minor platform revision, generic bug fixes and vague “security improvements” merely baked in.

According to official company statements, Apple’s devs “also added the ability for the phone to restart without needing to connect to power, if a user still encounters an unexpected shutdown.” So, yeah, as annoying and inconvenient as it can be, if iOS 10.2.1 doesn’t make your past-gen iPhone all smooth and functional, at least it will no longer force you to hug a wall in the event of a random system freeze and operation stoppage. Better than nothing, right?