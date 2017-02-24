Android Nougat chews into T-Mobile LG Stylo 2
LG gives some decent regard to its Stylus series of phones, treating them to software updates that most of its other mid-rangers typically don’t get. That includes some whole-point Android packages.
In this case, we’re happy to see the LG Stylo 2 PLUS on T-Mobile and MetroPCS — otherwise known as the LG Stylus 2 Plus — get updated to Android 7.0 Nougat. It’s a decently-loaded phone in hardware, has a stylus (ha!) and now, it’s getting a new coat of paint on the inside.
The K55010p update has been available since yesterday which includes all the typical Nougat features like an improved Doze and split-screen mode, though with LG’s touches. The update’s 554MB large and can be pulled down either over the air or from the appropriate software settings page (Settings > General > About phone > Update Center > System update > Check for update).