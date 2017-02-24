Phones
535

Android Nougat chews into T-Mobile LG Stylo 2

Contents
Advertisement

LG gives some decent regard to its Stylus series of phones, treating them to software updates that most of its other mid-rangers typically don’t get. That includes some whole-point Android packages.

In this case, we’re happy to see the LG Stylo 2 PLUS on T-Mobile and MetroPCS — otherwise known as the LG Stylus 2 Plus — get updated to Android 7.0 Nougat. It’s a decently-loaded phone in hardware, has a stylus (ha!) and now, it’s getting a new coat of paint on the inside.

The K55010p update has been available since yesterday which includes all the typical Nougat features like an improved Doze and split-screen mode, though with LG’s touches. The update’s 554MB large and can be pulled down either over the air or from the appropriate software settings page (Settings > General > About phone > Update Center > System update > Check for update).

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
25%
Like It
0%
Want It
25%
Had It
0%
Hated It
50%
Via
Android Police
Source
T-Mobile
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 7.0, Android Nougat, LG, metropcs, News, ota, software, Software Update, Stylo 2 Plus, Stylus 2 Plus, T-Mobile
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.