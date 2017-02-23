Xiaomi might be sitting out this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, as it regroups after an underwhelming 2016, but over on the smartphone manufacturer’s home turf, a Qualcomm reliance-cutting Pinecone SoC will likely go official as early as next week.

The first Pinecone-powered commercial device is then actually expected out sometime in March, carrying the cryptic “Meri” codename, with a 5.5-inch Full HD display almost surely in tow, as well as other upper mid-range features.

A couple of popular benchmarking databases now reveal and confirm even more about this road-paving phone, apparently set to be called Xiaomi Mi 5c, and its in-house-developed octa-core processor. With a frugal 1.4 GHz Cortex A53 CPU quartet, and a much faster 2.1 GHz A53 arrangement, the chipset comes backed by a respectable 3GB RAM, also including a Mali-T860 GPU.

Plenty can be said of the Mi 5c’s somewhat erratic Geekbench performance results, not to mention its sub-par GFXBench scores, but it’s probably premature to compare the so-called Pinecone SoC with any Snapdragon silicon.

Instead, let’s just focus on the hot new Android 7.1.1 software already running on pre-release Xiaomi Mi 5c prototypes, plus decent hardware specs like 64GB internal storage space, a 12MP rear-facing camera and 8-megapixel selfie shooter.