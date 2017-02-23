Phones
223

Sprint Unlimited Freedom goes back to a single plan with all the fixins’

Contents
Advertisement

As have Verizon and T-Mobile, so will Sprint. And it will do whatever the two others did in a simpler and more affordable way. You just need to make sure to call Sprint to take advantage of it.

Starting in March, customers now on the Unlimited Freedom and Unlimited Freedom Premium plans were be merged into a single plan (that’s a single price, too) with feature upgrades inspired by its competitors.

While they won’t be paying as low as $50 a month for the first line as new customers might be, they’ll still only be paying $60 after AutoPay for unlimited talk, text and data. Line 2 will cost $40 and subsequent ones will be $30.

  • Video will stream at up to full HD resolution, music at 1.5Mbps and gaming at 8Mbps
  • There will be 10GB of high-speed hotspot to use with unlimited 2G speeds afterwards
  • De-prioritization throttling may occur if users go above 23GB for the billing cycle

Way better than 480p video or paying an extra $20 for 5GB of hotspot, right? The changes take effect by calling *2 or accessing your Sprint Zone app from your phone starting, again, next month.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
67%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
33%
Via
PhoneDog
Source
Sprint
Posted In
Phones
Tags
data, Hotspot, News, Pricing, Sprint, unlimited, Unlimited Freedom, Unlimited Freedom Premium
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.