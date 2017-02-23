Phones

What’s in a name? Samsung Exynos 9 series launched with Exynos 8895

Contents
Advertisement

If you needed to improve by a few more points on a test just to move up another letter grade, you may have been Samsung Electronics at some point.

It has officially launched the Exynos 9 Series of mobile application processors with the octa-core 8895, supposedly the next step up from the 8890 found on some Galaxy S7-series devices. It’s the first Exynos chip with a 10nm fabrication — Qualcomm stole its position as the absolute first 10nm chip with the Snapdragon 835, but Samsung’s producing that chip, so it counts — and it supports up to 5CA for gigabit LTE speeds and can achieve 150Mbps with just 2CA,

There are four Cortex-A53 cores and four second-gen Samsung cores that work together through “Samsung Coherent Interconnect” technology. The Mali-G71 GPU can blast 4K VR experiences and record video at that resolution as smooth as 120fps. A Vision Processing Unit is included for enhanced motion tracking of pertinent objects.

We should expect this chip on some Galaxy S8-series devices.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
Samsung
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
4K, announcement, chipset, Exynos 8895, Exynos 9, Galaxy S8, News, Rumors, Samsung, VR
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.