If you needed to improve by a few more points on a test just to move up another letter grade, you may have been Samsung Electronics at some point.

It has officially launched the Exynos 9 Series of mobile application processors with the octa-core 8895, supposedly the next step up from the 8890 found on some Galaxy S7-series devices. It’s the first Exynos chip with a 10nm fabrication — Qualcomm stole its position as the absolute first 10nm chip with the Snapdragon 835, but Samsung’s producing that chip, so it counts — and it supports up to 5CA for gigabit LTE speeds and can achieve 150Mbps with just 2CA,

There are four Cortex-A53 cores and four second-gen Samsung cores that work together through “Samsung Coherent Interconnect” technology. The Mali-G71 GPU can blast 4K VR experiences and record video at that resolution as smooth as 120fps. A Vision Processing Unit is included for enhanced motion tracking of pertinent objects.

We should expect this chip on some Galaxy S8-series devices.