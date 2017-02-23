US-based computer gaming giant Razer tried its hand at everything from fitness bands to smartwatches and Android TV set-top boxes these past few years, most recently heating up smartphone development rumors with Nextbit’s acquisition.

After a bittersweet Consumer Electronics Show last month that hosted the first demonstration of a crazy three-screen laptop concept, wrapping up however with the disappearance of two company prototypes, Razer continues to experiment with new products and product categories by today taking the wraps off an aptly named Power Bank.

While obviously far less exciting on paper than Project Valerie or even that Nabu Watch we haven’t heard much about in quite some time, this Razer Power Bank is arguably smarter, more versatile and feature-packed than your typical external smartphone battery.

Designed primarily with Razer laptops in mind, even more specifically its award-winning Blade Stealth, the “Intelligent device charging” accessory automatically detects what gadget it’s connected to, instantly employing fast charge technology whenever possible.

With Quick Charge 3.0 support, it should rapidly top up your LG V20, G5, HTC 10 or ZTE Axon 7, touting an ample 12,800 mAh capacity, and letting you energize up to three mobile devices simultaneously, thanks to a pair of USB-A ports, as well as an additional USB-C connector. It even supports MacBooks and other non-Razer laptops, launching in March across the US, UK, Canada, Germany and France at a price of $150/€170/£145.