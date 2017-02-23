Gone are the days when Sony bathed in the MWC spotlight with super-exciting product launches like 2013’s Xperia Tablet Z or 2014’s Xperia Z2 phone, as the mobile-struggling company’s tablet family is pretty much dead and buried, and its latest flagship handset still too young for a sequel.

But while we only expect relatively low-profile 2017 Xperia XA and XA Ultra announcements at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, higher-profile, uber-high-end devices rumored to be dubbed Xperia XZs and XZ Premium must also come… eventually.

When they do (not before June, reportedly), the two Android powerhouses should integrate the “world’s first memory embedded camera”, which will apparently be branded as Motion Eye, according to a freshly leaked internal presentation slide.

This might be just as groundbreaking as it sounds, based on information officially relayed a couple of weeks back, without details on a development conclusion however, let alone word of commercial availability as part of future hero cameraphones.

Thanks to Motion Eye (unconfirmed name, mind you), the next-gen Xperia XZ duo will likely be able to snap four sharp photos in the second ahead of your actual shutter press. With its own high-capacity DRAM module, the innovative CMOS image sensor should also minimize still distortion and enable super slow motion movie shooting. Oh, and the XZ Premium, technically following in the footsteps of the Z5 Premium rather than the XZ, is tipped to feature a 4K HDR display and Snapdragon 835 processor as well… someday.