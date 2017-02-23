Would Mondelez International really let Google attach its Oreo trademark to the name of what will be the next version of Android? That may be the way the cookie crumbles. If you do decide to let it crumble, make sure to capture that moment on your new Snapchat Spectacles — you’ve got no line to wait in anymore — and post an album to Instagram. Between all that and the week’s worries and frets from Samsung, we’ve pretty much got this podcast covered.

Well, okay, maybe we can talk a little bit about MWC 2017. That’s where we’ll start and we’ll be answering YOUR questions throughout the show, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the live video broadcast from 11:30pm Eastern on February 24th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here.

For folks watching live, you can comment and ask questions by using the #PNWeekly hashtag on Twitter during the broadcast. For folks watching later, you can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 241

Recording Date

February 24, 2017

Hosts

Adam Doud

Jules Wang

MWC 2017 Beckons

(00:06:00)

We have the ultimate cheat sheet as to what you can expect this weekend even before the actual show starts, so you’ve got no excuse to not be here and discuss all the trappings from LG, Nokia, Motorola, TCL and the others with us!

Look forward to next week’s podcast where Juan Carlos Bagnell, Anton D. Nagy and Jaime Rivera come to you direct from Mobile World Congress 2017!

News

It’s 2013 all over again as Softbank wants to see a Sprint/T-Mobile merger

Is it worth Apple’s pain when you’ve got nothing to gain?

What LTE-U means for you, me, the Big V and T-Mo

NuAns revives itself with the Neo Reloaded for Android

Jide’s take on Android with Continuum to come in the summer

Instagram’s 10-pack albums now ready for loading

You can order some Snapchat Spectacles in a snap

We need Android Pocky in our lives

Samsung This Week

With the Galaxy S8 expected tp tip the money and time scales this year, Samsung has an uphill battle in repairing its good name in some parts of the world. And Google isn’t helping with the situation at all. We explain.

Your Reaction

Listener mail this week from Mark Hilton on our thoughts about refurbished Galaxy Note 7s, Daniel Bray on the Pebble gap and Saif Osman on Oreo’s flirtatious game with Google, plus your reactions through Twitter with the hashtag #PNWeekly throughout the show!

See you soon!