And the MWC 2017 exhibitor list keeps growing, with Meizu either really smart or, you know, the opposite in scheduling its Barcelona announcement of some mysterious “cutting edge technology” after everyone else.

Technically, February 28 is still day two of this year’s jam-packed Mobile World Congress, but as usual, the bulk of the show’s protagonists will be jumping the gun with glamorous product launch events on the 25th and especially 26th, while Sony, Alcatel and OPPO are ready to share the February 27 action.

You therefore have to wonder whether press and attendee fatigue might set in by Tuesday, at 10 am local time. It also doesn’t help Meizu’s cause that we don’t know a lot about the slowly rising Chinese company’s plans, although we’re certainly intrigued to hear a “faster than ever” product is coming, including a “major technical achievement that promises to offer a significant enhancement in user experience.”

Far from a household name in the Western smartphone business, Meizu “joins MWC for the first time”, which may signal a long overdue international expansion of its overall robust low-cost handsets designed primarily with the domestic market in mind. Earlier this month, the OEM unveiled one such device, dubbed M5s, in China, but its wow factor was offset by a repetitive spec sheet. No, that can’t be it.