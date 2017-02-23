The X-series is basically LG’s mid-range A-Team with each member specializing on certain tasks. One’s got two screens, another’s got a great camera. This little sequel here has a big battery and you’ll likely see it at your local prepaid carrier store soon.

The LG X power2 has a 4,500mAh battery — 400mAh better off than the first X power — stuck behind a 5.5-inch display, a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel wide-angle selfie shooter and a neat-o blue light filter for nighttime “Comfort Viewing,” as the company wants to call it. An hour’s charge will get users from zero to halfway.

Since we’re talking low-rent phone, you’ll get up to 2GB of RAM and not much storage, though it is microSD-expandable by up to 2TB. Otherwise, we don’t have much in specifics on internals or software — they’ll change per the market they’re in.

Speaking of, Latin America will get first dibs and will be followed on by the US, Asia, Europe and others.