Phones
240

LG X power2 packs in 4,500mAh battery to a phone you’ll probably buy on prepaid

Contents
Advertisement

The X-series is basically LG’s mid-range A-Team with each member specializing on certain tasks. One’s got two screens, another’s got a great camera. This little sequel here has a big battery and you’ll likely see it at your local prepaid carrier store soon.

The LG X power2 has a 4,500mAh battery — 400mAh better off than the first X power — stuck behind a 5.5-inch display, a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel wide-angle selfie shooter and a neat-o blue light filter for nighttime “Comfort Viewing,” as the company wants to call it. An hour’s charge will get users from zero to halfway.

Since we’re talking low-rent phone, you’ll get up to 2GB of RAM and not much storage, though it is microSD-expandable by up to 2TB. Otherwise, we don’t have much in specifics on internals or software — they’ll change per the market they’re in.

Speaking of, Latin America will get first dibs and will be followed on by the US, Asia, Europe and others.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
announcement, battery, Budget, Latin America, LG, MWC 2017, News, Prepaid, Specs, US, X power, X power2
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.