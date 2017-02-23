LeEco eui updated with app drawer, camera tweaks
Being different for the sake of being different makes little sense sometimes.
In LeEco’s version of Android called eui, it’s moves like moving the quick toggle settings interface from the notifications shade to the multi-tasking area and placing a focus on LeEco-branded live media experience where an app drawer would be.
Not anymore, though, says LeEco. The company is responding to users of its Le Pro 3 and Le S3 who just aren’t jiving with the current version of eui by implementing changes to it.
The big add-on is the app drawer on the home screen with the Live entertainment app icon now movable to anywhere on said home screen. Both phones have been tweaked on the camera side — for Le S3 users, you’ll see improvements in low-light situations and for Le Pro 3 users, it’s in HDR.
Other tics and cues have changed for fingerprint recognition failure, the live entertainment app and for simultaneous Bluetooth and Wi-Fi usage.
The company will be pushing these changes to users over the coming days.