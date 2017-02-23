Instagram albums feature official with 10-packs of photos and videos
Facebook’s Instagram is rolling out a feature first rumored earlier this month that would allow users to share multiple photos and/or videos in one post.
Multiple Photos and Videos in One Post on Instagram from Instagram on Vimeo.
Users can tap on a new icon at the bottom right corner of the frame of the selected picture to add up to 10 pieces of media to share. They can edit and caption each one individually or all of them at once, though the feature will automatically force clips and stills into squares — that may get adjusted in later iterations.
As you go along viewing your feed, you’ll find blue dots at the bottom of posted albums. They indicate that you should swipe on the picture for more.
The changes are on Instagram version 10.9 on both iOS and Android.