Phones
91

Instagram albums feature official with 10-packs of photos and videos

Contents
Advertisement

Facebook’s Instagram is rolling out a feature first rumored earlier this month that would allow users to share multiple photos and/or videos in one post.

Multiple Photos and Videos in One Post on Instagram from Instagram on Vimeo.

Users can tap on a new icon at the bottom right corner of the frame of the selected picture to add up to 10 pieces of media to share. They can edit and caption each one individually or all of them at once, though the feature will automatically force clips and stills into squares — that may get adjusted in later iterations.

As you go along viewing your feed, you’ll find blue dots at the bottom of posted albums. They indicate that you should swipe on the picture for more.

The changes are on Instagram version 10.9 on both iOS and Android.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Android and Me
Source
Instagram
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Android, app, instagram, iOS, News, Update
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.