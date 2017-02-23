They say once you go black, you never go back. But do you go black LG G6, black Huawei P10, or wait for a black Samsung Galaxy S8 that we’re yet to check out in the flesh? Not an easy choice, although as far as the former two are concerned, it’s made a little easier by vastly different overall design executions.

Previously rendered based on factory CADs, then in even closer-to-reality form in a trio of snazzy colors, albeit from a distance, the presumably “standard” Huawei P10 variant is today (ev-) leaked on Twitter in detail, up-close, all dark and mysterious.

Well, not that mysterious, since we’re pretty sure we’re looking at a 5.2-inch Android Nougat device with Quad HD screen resolution, Kirin 960 processing power, 4GB RAM, 32 and 64GB internal storage options, dual 12MP rear cameras, 8MP selfie snapper, 3100mAh battery capacity, etc., etc.

But anyways, the bezels here are much thicker than on the LG G6, in part because Huawei moves the fingerprint reader from the back to the front, physical home button likely included. That makes for a cleaner behind, which by the way is coated in a significantly lighter shade of grey, with dual cam Leica branding however still in tow.

That’s probably the only advantage the “international” P10 holds over the China-exclusive Honor V9, which may soon expand to Western shores as the Honor 8 Pro. In the meantime, don’t forget Huawei’s P10, P10 Plus, Watch 2 and, possibly, MateBook 2-unveiling MWC press conference takes place in Barcelona this Sunday, February 26. We’ll obviously be there to bring you lots and lots of special hands-on coverage.