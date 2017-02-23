Smartphone-compatible 360-degree cameras were all the rage last year… for about 15 minutes, but apparently, Huawei didn’t get the memo on the modest commercial success and mainstream appeal of Samsung’s Gear 360 and the LG 360 CAM.

Either that, or the world’s third best handset vendor thinks it can do better with the aptly named Honor VR Camera, co-branded and developed by a little startup called Insta360. Huawei’s Shenzhen-based partner, mind you, managed to raise a cool $235K+ on Indiegogo for its proprietary Insta360 Air Android solution, which is now basically reworked and rebranded for promotion alongside the online-focused Honor smartphone range.

“International” sales of the “new” clip-on 360 cam will begin “soon”, with 3K photography and seamless livestreaming the only features confirmed thus far. No words on pricing either, though that recently-concluded crowdfunding campaign makes us hopeful of a sub-$150 tag.

Insta360 is still behind the go-to capture, share and creation app for future Honor VR Camera users, aiming to help “encourage the growth of the virtual reality industry”, letting “immersive content and 360-degree livestreaming reach their full potential.”

Could we maybe get less propaganda, and more concrete information from Huawei at MWC 2017, or is the Chinese company’s Barcelona event on Sunday reserved for P10, P10 Plus, Watch 2 and MateBook 2 announcements?