There’s been a strange lack of action on Huawei’s promotion front when it comes to the Leica-endorsed dual-camera system it has implemented in its two prior flagbearers, the P9 and the Mate 9. Another stunner of a pair is expected on the P10 and P10 Plus, set for showing at MWC 2017 in Barcelona.

Instead, there has been user interface tweaks here and there. That’s part of what we’ll see in software and the whole package might be shifting its look with EMUI 5.1 on those new devices. We don’t know how different the feature set might be versus version 5.0, but all we know from this Weibo tease poster is to expect change for the sake of Huawei.

Perhaps we can get beyond Android 7.1 Nougat for the base OS for a change.