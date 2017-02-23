Korean and global Galaxy S8 launch date merged, to be April 21
An official at a Korean carrier has relayed to ETNews that Samsung is squeezing as much production time as it can before it launches the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ around the world.
The Galaxy S8 was supposed to have been put out to the chaebol’s home market on April 14 after eight days of pre-sales. But inventory concerns are forcing the company to move its home launch date back one week to April 21, when the phone will ship to the rest of the world. The pre-sales date is now up in the air and could depend on how the LG G6 performs with a month’s lead time — if its rival is pulling some great numbers, the S8 might come in quicker than expected for pre-ordering.
LG will introduce the G6 in Barcelona this Sunday and will launch pre-orders in Korea on March 2 before a March 10 ship date in Korea and potentially April 7 in the US. Samsung will host an Unpacked event in New York on March 29 to introduce the Galaxy S8.
By the way, that logo for the Galaxy S8 you see there? We saw that a year ago as a piece of media considered to be an April Fool’s joke.