Xiaomi Mi MAX 2 may be first to feature Snapdragon 660

If you’ve stuck around with Xiaomi from before the Mi MIX days, you’ll appreciate a Mi MAX sequel.

The original Mi MAX came last year as a mid-ranger device in a large screen format. How large? Try a 6.44-inch screen. The silicon on it, as we learned with use, was a pretty inefficient Snapdragon 650. It wasn’t much better in India where consumers saw the Mi MAX Prime with a Snapdragon 652.

There’s hope that the next upper mid-ranger chip from Qualcomm will be more efficient and smoother with a custom first-gen Kryo architecture — essentially, it would be an octa-core Snapdragon 820. Perhaps that chipset, the Snapdragon 660, will come in the Mi MAX 2, as one Weibo account sees it.

The device is also said to keep the 6.44-inch screen, but bump top memory spec up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and comfortably hold a 5,000mAh battery. And such a beefy device may also command a relatively large price for the series: ¥2,000 or $291, a one-third increase from the original base model Mi MAX.

The first Kryo mid-ranger chip might be an appealing enough factor in spite of the price, though, so there may something to look forward to after all in May.