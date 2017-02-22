Excited about Nokia’s February 26 MWC event yet? That’s this very Sunday, mind you, for those who haven’t checked their calendars in a while, and exclusive global brand licensee HMD is expected to expand the Nokia 6 Android smartphone, as well as unveil the 3 and 5 for the first time, plus a mysterious dumb but intriguing 3310 late sequel of sorts.

What you may have not realized, or forgot since it last came up, is that Nokia also owns a consumer electronics company specialized in production and distribution of connected health devices. Called Withings, this will apparently “join” its Finnish parent on the Barcelona stage in a few days for an “exciting Keynote announcement.”

Yes, another one, making this possibly the most jam-packed Mobile World Conference happening of the upcoming week. Unfortunately, we have no idea exactly what to expect from Withings, as its Twitter teaser contains no actual hint, product image, slogan or anything like that.

Back at IFA 2016 in Berlin, the retro-looking but forward-thinking Steel HR watch made its formal debut, so perhaps we’re getting an early follow-up effort with even more “smart” technology in tow. Or maybe the wearable company is starting from scratch, aiming to release a full-on smartwatch running Google’s Android Wear 2.0. The possibilities are practically endless, so let’s just wait and see.