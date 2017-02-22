Verizon 5G pilot tests commence in 11 markets this year

AT&T hopes 5G trials in Austin and Indianapolis will be able to get people excited for its Network 3.0 initiative this year. Setting customers up for a larger roll-out can be a tough task on a fluid subscriber base, though, especially with competition.

Verizon announced that it also hopes to get 5G testing done in 11 markets with pilot customers playing around on Big Red and Ericsson’s network:

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Atlanta

Bernardsville, New Jersey

Brockton, Massachusetts

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Miami

Sacramento

Seattle

Washington, D.C.

Cell sites will number in the hundreds, so the footprint will definitely be limited, but when it comes to achieving the best possible speeds with a select lot of customers. Chipsets from Ericsson, Intel, Qualcomm and Samsung are being used.

No word on how long the trial lasts, but it starts in the “middle” of the year.