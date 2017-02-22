Verizon 5G pilot tests commence in 11 markets this year
AT&T hopes 5G trials in Austin and Indianapolis will be able to get people excited for its Network 3.0 initiative this year. Setting customers up for a larger roll-out can be a tough task on a fluid subscriber base, though, especially with competition.
Verizon announced that it also hopes to get 5G testing done in 11 markets with pilot customers playing around on Big Red and Ericsson’s network:
- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Atlanta
- Bernardsville, New Jersey
- Brockton, Massachusetts
- Dallas
- Denver
- Houston
- Miami
- Sacramento
- Seattle
- Washington, D.C.
Cell sites will number in the hundreds, so the footprint will definitely be limited, but when it comes to achieving the best possible speeds with a select lot of customers. Chipsets from Ericsson, Intel, Qualcomm and Samsung are being used.
No word on how long the trial lasts, but it starts in the “middle” of the year.
