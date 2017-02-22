Phones
Panasonic Toughpad phones hit India in Android, Windows flavors

Last year’s Toughpad phones from Panasonic are being put to good use in the rough and tumble environs of India in 2017. If you want to be more specific, they’re at an event in Hyderabad.

While it’s a shame that we’re seeing the best specifications of 2014 on the darn things, enterprise will get done on them. The Toughpad FZ-F1 with Windows 10 IoT Mobile Enterprise and the Toughpad FZ-N1 with Android 5.1.1 are powered by a Snapdragon 801, a 3,200mAh battery with quick charging abilities and a bay for swappable 6,200mAh backups. The unit is protected on IP65 levels for spray and IP67 levels for submersion at 1 meter for 30 minutes.

The Android Toughpad costs Rs. 99,000 ($1,478) while the Windows version will price out at Rs. 109,000 ($1,627). Channel distributors, be prepared.

