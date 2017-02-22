There are “lite” phones, lite versions of Facebook, Messenger and Shazam apps, and now you can also download Skype Lite from Google Play for your data-challenged Android handheld. If you live in India, that is, at least at the moment, with other emerging markets likely to join the frugal voice call and video chat party… eventually.

For the time being, Microsoft bills its “fastest and smallest app to date” as designed specifically for India, where low-cost Android phones continue to reign supreme, often unable to exceed 2G web browsing, download or VoIP speeds.

Less data and power consumption will thus obviously come in handy for early Skype Lite adopters, as should features developed expressly “with this market in mind”, including SMS filtering, mobile data and Wi-Fi usage monitoring or India-focused bots.

Even better, the 13MB or so lightweight communication app, which mainly aims to “enable more users to take advantage of free Skype to Skype calls”, is already available in a whopping seven local languages, from Gujarati to Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Thanks to the native ability of compressing high-quality photos and lengthy videos, the newly launched service promises to run as smooth as silk on “older devices”, conserving plenty of energy compared to its full-sized counterpart. Wait, that’s something many Western subscribers would probably appreciate as well.