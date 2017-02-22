You got 18 seconds? LG’s got time for you. It has two new videos teasing the amount of ingress you’ll be protected from if you decide to buy its new G6 smartphone that will debut at MWC 2017.

There’s an 11-second clip that shows an the LG G6 logotype over video of a woman swimming through a pool. A second clip dusts flour onto a work surface.

Got more time? How about finding the “meaning of tears”? This one tricks you into finding out what the G6’s dual-camera array is for and should widen out your view of things.

And of course, since we’ve talking about the G6’s 2:1 FullVision display, we’ve gotta have some videos about how Square Camera mode will work and how a whole new UX is on tap.

And all that’s on top of what we mentioned earlier today about its gracious design.

So that’s six videos in six days about the G6. Man, we can’t wait for Sunday so that this can be done with.

Bonus tip from our colleagues at Android Police: