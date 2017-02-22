Phones
LG Display hyped about iPhone 7s LCD orders

Just because we’ve been talking about how the iPhone 8 is going to take OLED technology and run with it doesn’t mean that the iPhone will completely abandon LCD in 2017. There are two other iPhone models expected out in the fall, both expected to be of “7s” levels of iteration and both will take the legacy screen tech.

LG Display is fighting for a share of that pie after losing the OLED displays order to rival Samsung Display.

“Considering Apple’s annual shipments at about 220 to 330 million iPhones, the plastic OLED would not become the only display type for the new iPhone as well,” said CEO Han Sang-beom at a conference of display makers in Seoul.

Analysts expect the fancier iPhone 8, expected to price above $1,000, to take up between 30 and 60 percent of total new iPhone sales in fiscal 2018. There’s still more than enough for legacy players, including Sharp and Japan Display, to compete for, though prices for panels may take a tumble to compensate for the pricier OLED displays.

The Korea Herald reports that LG Display has had trouble scaling up mobile LED panel production despite a healthy TV business. That said, the company may be able to keep its LCD foundries up while getting a decent start on mass production for OLED starting in the “latter half” of the year.

