Selfie-focused Gionee A1 and A1 Plus will be at MWC 2017

It’s about time that Meitu got some competition fired up enough to make a phone that really goes after the vain, right?

Well, lesser-known Chinese player Gionee has confirmed to GSMArena that it has decided to take the mantle. We’ll officially be seeing the A1 and A1 Plus will make their debut at MWC 2017 in Barcelona.

We first saw photo evidence of the A1 leaked from Gadgets in Nepal which claimed that the regular model will get a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, a 13-megapixel rear camera and a fingerprint sensor along with it. The Gionee A1 Plus may feature a dual-camera setup at the rear. The face of the phone spans 5.5 inches in diameter at full HD resolution with 2.5D glass. An overclocked octa-core MediaTek processor is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage with a 4,010mAh battery (with fast 18W charging) keeping things running. AmigoOS 4.0 is on top of Android 7.0 Nougat.

Nepal is rumored to see the phone for Rs. 35,999 or about $335 on March 15. We’ll get more confirmation on general details starting February 27 in Barcelona.