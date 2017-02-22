evleaks and the LG G6 and the “OMG face”

We have a pretty good idea of what the LG G6 looks like from the leaks that are already out there. It’s all-metal, as the company tells us, and it should come in the typical boring grayscale colors.

But if you’re at all wondering what the phone will look like on the web, where product profiling keeps things in 2D, Evan Blass’s @evleaks Twitter feed has a good idea of what you might see.

You know, unless your carrier of choice decides to pull a “360-degree view” thing.

Comments on the leak have ranged from pointing out the “OMG” face that the rear fingerprint sensor/dual-camera housing combo makes to mild approval. It helps that the 2:1 “FullVision” display is right there and on. That black on the back being used, by the way? Pure zero values. As in, #000000 in hex.

We’ll get a hands-on for you at MWC 2017 and make sure you’ll get all the angles in real light.