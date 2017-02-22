Another evleaks scoop on Galaxy S8+ specs

Specification placards: sometimes they get all the nooks and crannies while the other times are susceptible to generic junk.

It is the latter case we find with the second major @evleaks delivery in a day, this one targeting the Samsung Galaxy S8+. Note the painstaking reminder that an upcoming flagship device from Samsung is going to be “4G LTE Capable”.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ spec sheet. Impress your friends, confound your enemies…with knowledge. pic.twitter.com/lHrHge8BUa — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 22, 2017

Regions that are not China and Korea are only expected to get one or two memory configurations at the most. The two Asian markets above may see 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It’s good news any way around that microSD card support is included.

Other than that, we’ll go down the list:

We’ve talked about a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display at better-than quad HD resolution. It’ll be interesting to see how rounded those corners really get in order to account for that 0.1-inch discretion.

Not much movement on the resolution nor the Dual Pixel technology on the 12-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front end.

IP68 ingress protection also holds from the Galaxy S7 generation of phones.

The iris scanner will be interesting to look at, especially given how much power it apparently soaked up and its role in clamming up the Note 7, preventing it from dispersing heat.

“Android™ Operating System” — we think Samsung might not be able to do us favors to get us anything above 7.0.

We’re not certain if the earphones, which we believe to have a 3.5mm jack on them, are just a stock pair with AKG tuning or if they’re actually AKG earphones.

Evan Blass goes on to talk with commentators about how the first phone to feature the Snapdragon 835 would be “nothing meh,” but not necessarily “impressive”. Another couple of comments make cheap stabs at exploding batteries (related to said Note 7), to which we would love to learn something about the cell on this phone.