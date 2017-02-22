As if our MWC 2017 agenda wasn’t already busy enough, Acer has just discreetly unveiled plans for a number of potentially intriguing product announcements in Barcelona over the next week or so through the voice of the Taiwanese company’s EMEA President.

According to Emmanuel Fromont, one of the new devices to be showcased at this year’s Mobile World Congress “will be a wearable” providing a “good experience” that the exec however “cannot say too much” about just yet.

There are also “a couple of new phones” coming, aiming to “make a statement in the Android market” with similarly mysterious specs and features. Back in 2016, Acer took to Catalonia’s capital for the introductions of the Liquid Jade 2 and Zest Android handsets, which never really took off, on the old continent or elsewhere.

Indeed, Fromont admits, his outfit has no smartphone “market share ambition”, exhibiting extra caution in the Windows 10 Mobile segment, and keeping a “certain line of phones well positioned in terms of price.”

In other words, these two MWC 2017 event protagonists will most likely cater to a budget-conscious audience, and the same probably goes for that secretive wearable product. Maybe this time we’ll get a full-fledged smartwatch, at least, with Android Wear 2.0 pre-installed (?)

Later in the year, Acer promises to be “one of the first brand” coming out with affordable Windows 10-supporting VR headsets, also staying committed to its Starbreeze partnership, and the expansion of the “super-premium” StarVR HMD.