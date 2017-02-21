Phones
New 2GB Verizon prepaid plan takes place of deprecated 3GB plan

In addition to revamping its postpaid plan offerings with an unlimited data option, Verizon is sprucing up the prepaid side, too.

Meet the new 2GB plan. It comes with unlimited talk and unlimited texting to more than 200 countries from the US. Verizon also rewards those who pay their bills on time — remember that prepaid usually targets lower-income households — with CarryOver to move any unused data from one month to the next. If users run out of high-speed data, they can go on for the rest of the bill cycle, though speeds are throttled to 128kbps.

The plan costs $40 per month and replaces a 3GB offering for $45. It joins a 5GB plan at $50 and a 10GB plan at $70. There was also a 6GB plan at $60, but that upsales bait got dropped.

