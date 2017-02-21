Multiple controversies at the company still known as Yahoo have taken their toll on its value to acquirer Verizon. The two have settled on lowering the takeover cost down to $4.48 billion — a decrease of about $350 million.

From email scanning at the behest of the FBI to the spills of hundreds of millions of credentials to questionable practices regarding account exports in the wake of these events, it seems that Yahoo caught itself in the thick of things right before a buyout. Verizon held off on closing the deal while these issues were allowed to surface to the media.

Reuters reports from a source that the company then decided to commission brand surveys and found that Yahoo was faring well, signaling to Verizon that its 1 billion users are loyal to the system — good for digital advertising networks. Talks were held on Sunday between Verizon CEO Lowell McAdams, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer and director Tom McInerney on the price reduction.

Verizon agreed to share cash liabilities with Yahoo for any suits or government oversight stemming from security issues, but will leave Yahoo vulnerable to shareholder litigation and SEC inquiries.

The deal is now expected to wrap up in the second quarter.