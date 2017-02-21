Wearables
Tag Heuer Connected Modular smartwatch with Android Wear 2.0 could land in March after all

While Tag Heuer doesn’t have a lot of competition in the small, profit margin-driven luxury smartwatch field, the Swiss fashion designer still appears keen to accelerate development of its next-gen Connected wearable device, now expected out as early as mid-March.

That’s a couple of months ahead of an ETA previously suggested by the company’s very CEO, Jean-Claude Biver, and although it’s far from officially confirmed, a reputable publication cites trusted insiders “familiar with the matter” as the source of the new launch timeline.

What’s odd is this Tag Heuer Connected Modular could reportedly “arrive” March 14, which means no formal introduction at the Baselworld 2017 show in Switzerland between the 23rd and 30th. Still, it remains to be seen exactly when the Android Wear 2.0 timepiece might debut in stores, GPS, NFC and, surprise, surprise, modular design in tow.

That’s not to say you’ll only be able to swap the traditional leather, rubber or metal bands either, with “fully customizable lugs” and clasps purportedly in the pipeline, as well as presumably the biggest selling point in replaceable watch head modules. No more having to buy two separate devices for different social occasions, styles or moods, as the Tag Heuer Connected Modular may allow you to change actual watch bodies on the fly for a digital connected Wear 2.0 look or a retro automatic analog layout.

That sounds quite ingenious and charming, but also wildly expensive to implement. And remember, the OG Tag Heuer smartwatch was itself fairly pricey.

