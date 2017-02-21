Phones
204

Sprint Galaxy S7 generation snags Android Nougat

Contents
Advertisement

Behind T-Mobile and AT&T, Sprint is the third US carrier to update its Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge to Android Nougat.

The roll to 7.0 will be easier for those on the Galaxy Beta Program as the update is only 167MB; others will receive a 1.2GB package. The typical Android Nougat goodies will come along with a brighter (and lighter) TouchWiz UI.

The state of the update for others including on Verizon and in many other markets with unlocked units is unknown and has confused some for those on said beta program — check out the listener mail section of Pocketnow Weekly episode 240 for one person’s case.

Related posts:

  1. Nougat update could actually be Android 7.1.1 on Galaxy S7
  2. Verizon Galaxy S7 Nougat beta ends before rest of the world
  3. Android Nougat roll-out stopped for Chinese Galaxy S7 units
  4. Samsung Galaxy S7 Nougat beta program is finally ending today, official update coming in January
Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
40%
Like It
60%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Android Central
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Beta, carrier, Galaxy Beta Program, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, News, Samsung, Sprint, US
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.