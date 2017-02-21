Sprint Galaxy S7 generation snags Android Nougat

Behind T-Mobile and AT&T, Sprint is the third US carrier to update its Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge to Android Nougat.

The roll to 7.0 will be easier for those on the Galaxy Beta Program as the update is only 167MB; others will receive a 1.2GB package. The typical Android Nougat goodies will come along with a brighter (and lighter) TouchWiz UI.

The state of the update for others including on Verizon and in many other markets with unlocked units is unknown and has confused some for those on said beta program — check out the listener mail section of Pocketnow Weekly episode 240 for one person’s case.