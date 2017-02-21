Phones
2156

Samsung has Nougat update plans for a heap of Galaxy oldies, including the original J5 and J7

Samsung’s Nougat updates got off to a shockingly rocky start, as the uber-popular Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge were left waiting far too long for official 7.0 rollouts, even in unlocked form, following a well-meaning but drawn-out open beta process.

Still, it seems the world’s top-selling smartphone manufacturer aims to make amends down the line, planning no less than 22 additional software promotions over the next nine months or so. Of course, a lot of things can change, come up or go wrong between now and November, with currently targeted Android 7.0 distribution dates likely to move back and forth for many past-gen Galaxy devices.

What’s practically etched in stone is the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge will follow their successors on the build N bandwagon by the end of this month, at least in Turkey. Up next, Note 5 and S6 Edge+ tests should be completed in time for March deployment, while the Galaxy A3 2016 and Galaxy A8 (2016?) are tentatively scheduled for major UI makeovers in late April.

The subsequent month might see the Galaxy A5 2016, A7 2016 and A8 (2015?) invited to the silky smooth OS party, alongside both the original Tab S2 and Tab S2 Refresh. Then, Samsung plans to take a little break before spreading the love to even older, lower-end phones and slates like the first-gen J5 and J7, J7 2016, J5 2016, On7, J7 Prime, A3, A5 and A7 2017, Tab A with Pen, and standard Tab A 10.1. Whoa! Just… whoa.

