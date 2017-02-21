For anyone in the technology media press corps, covering trade events has always been a mix of hard talk, lots of lecturing in front giant projection screens and staring past harsh light displays. There’s also a bit of show floor gesturing and a lot of loud, bass-heavy electropop/dance/dubstep/eardrum-damaging music to top it all off. We expect plenty of that to come as LG sets up for its pre-MWC 2017 event in Barcelona to launch its new G6 smartphone.

It seems, though, that The Verge wants to play cupid between record labels and corporate enterprise. We don’t know who wrote who first, but apparently the Los Angeles-based EDM group Far East Movement has told Micah Singleton that it “would be cool” if LG came along to them and licensed “Like a G6” to launch the G6.

We’re talking about a 2009 song that tip-topped Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart in 2010.

The Verge contacted LG and the company, in turn, requested the group’s contacts. Guess that’s going to have to be on our BOLO list. Singleton claims on Twitter that editor-in-chief Nilay Patel assigned him the story — just so you know who’s really responsible.

It’s actually somewhat surprising that LG did not publicly pursue pop sensation group Girls’ Generation back in 2015 to supplant the G4 with the way more danceable and way more affectionate song, “Gee”.

“Gee” topped multiple industry rankings across South Korea and the United States in 2009. Just sayin’.