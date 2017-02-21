Is your LG G6 wishlist pretty much finished in anticipation of the high-ender’s MWC 2017 announcement on Sunday, February 26? Let’s just hope it included an all-metal construction, not some aluminum-and-glass combination of sorts, as that’s precisely what the chaebol alludes to on its official website today.

A page dedicated to hyping up the next-gen flagship phone some more essentially confirms a “waterproof design”, which is no major revelation, as well as a “camera that captures it all at once”, i.e. wide-angle 13MP dual rear setup, and “state-of-the-art fingerprint scanner.”

Most importantly, although not exactly surprisingly, the LG G6 is revealed and once and for all confirmed to rock a “sleek, full-metal body.” The V20 kind, presumably, not the questionable G5 type, where very little was what it seemed, with cheap paint applied over the metal frame to hide certain design imperfections.

So far, the G6 indeed looks premium in both unofficial renders and leaked live pics, but it remains unclear if there will be glossy and matte back versions after all. Either way, we’re excited to check out, among others, native Google Assistant integration on a non-Pixel phone, that slightly larger battery, improved “resistance under pressure”, top-of-the-line reliability, enhanced Quad DAC system, and especially, a “big screen that fits”, i.e. a 5.7-incher with super-slim bezels.