It can’t be easy for Huawei to keep its own-brand and Honor product rosters separate, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult for smartphone enthusiasts worldwide to distinguish the P9s from the Honor 8s, the Mate 9s from the Honor V9s, and the P10s from the Honor 8 Pros.

Some of those aren’t even official yet, although we know an awful lot about them, while the Honor V9 has just been unveiled in China before likely making its way internationally under the Honor 8 Pro name.

How does this differ from the original Honor 8? For one thing, it’s significantly larger, at 5.7 inches, as well as sharper, thanks to Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) screen resolution. It also packs a monster 4000mAh battery, but it’s super-slim (6.97mm), and therefore, not extremely heavy (184 grams).

No words on pre-loaded Alexa voice support… yet, with the same Kirin 960 processor inside the Honor V9 as on the Mate 9, but memory options capping off at a record-tying 6GB instead of “only” 4 gigs.

Visually similar to the Honor 8, horizontal rear camera, circular fingerprint reader and all, the Huawei Honor V9 replaces shiny glass with metal on its back, letting you choose between four snazzy paint jobs: gold, black, blue, and red.

That main rear cam setup still totals 24 megapixels (12 + 12), adding 3D modeling (!) capabilities to the equation while also allegedly improving bokeh effects and low-light performance. Best of all, the new Android 7.0 Nougat-powered giant isn’t particularly pricey, starting at 2,600 Yuan ($377) with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, going up to CNY 3,500 ($508) in a 6/128 gig SKU. Why isn’t this thing coming to MWC 2017 again?