HTC U Ultra in India for Rs. 59,990, U Play for Rs. 39,990
HTC filled the gap left by the Samsung Galaxy Note 7’s disappearance from market with the U Ultra — a 5.7-inch phablet with “liquid surface,” a Snapdragon 821, two screens and smart aleck intelligence. And boy, was it ever meant to fill those shoes.
The U Ultra launched pre-orders in the US at $749. And now we know what’s happening in India.
Through Android Central, we’re learning that the phone will cost Rs. 59,990 or about $896. That’s only a few dozen rupees more than what the Note 7 came up for at Rs. 59,000. The two phones might not even be worth a comparison in your eyes, — especially if it gets a price crash and a smaller battery — but the important part of this point is that there’s no denying what HTC is going for.
Compare that with the HTC U Play, a phone with one screen and a decidedly mid-range specs set, which is going for Rs. 39,990 or $597. As a reminder, the 128GB OnePlus 3T is on Amazon.in for Rs. 34,999 ($522).
We’re not surprised that HTC continues to high-ball its cash asks — it may be thinking that it won’t be able to achieve healthy numbers for lower margins, so it’ll get the most it can per sale. But with its image overall and the India market a driver of budget phones, it’s looking like a steep climb for U.
That climb starts March 6. The company is offering a free year of insurance from liquid and drop damage and 7.5 percent cash back to those who pay through Standard Chartered’s network.