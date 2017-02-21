Phones
272

HTC U Ultra in India for Rs. 59,990, U Play for Rs. 39,990

Contents
Advertisement

HTC filled the gap left by the Samsung Galaxy Note 7’s disappearance from market with the U Ultra — a 5.7-inch phablet with “liquid surface,” a Snapdragon 821, two screens and smart aleck intelligence. And boy, was it ever meant to fill those shoes.

The U Ultra launched pre-orders in the US at $749. And now we know what’s happening in India.

Through Android Central, we’re learning that the phone will cost Rs. 59,990 or about $896. That’s only a few dozen rupees more than what the Note 7 came up for at Rs. 59,000. The two phones might not even be worth a comparison in your eyes, — especially if it gets a price crash and a smaller battery — but the important part of this point is that there’s no denying what HTC is going for.

Compare that with the HTC U Play, a phone with one screen and a decidedly mid-range specs set, which is going for Rs. 39,990 or $597. As a reminder, the 128GB OnePlus 3T is on Amazon.in for Rs. 34,999 ($522).

We’re not surprised that HTC continues to high-ball its cash asks — it may be thinking that it won’t be able to achieve healthy numbers for lower margins, so it’ll get the most it can per sale. But with its image overall and the India market a driver of budget phones, it’s looking like a steep climb for U.

That climb starts March 6. The company is offering a free year of insurance from liquid and drop damage and 7.5 percent cash back to those who pay through Standard Chartered’s network.

Related posts:

  1. HTC U Play and HTC U Ultra hands-on (Video)
  2. HTC U Ultra pre-orders start up in the UK for March 1 shipment
  3. Google Play Music comes to India, but without All Access subscriptions for now
  4. All signs point to HTC 10 in India May 26
Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
14%
Like It
14%
Want It
14%
Had It
0%
Hated It
57%
Via
Android Central
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
HTC, India, News, Pricing, release date, U Play, U Ultra
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.