HTC One X10 spotted on Chinese e-marketplace

The sequel to the HTC One X9 might just have a little more pep in it.

The One X10 has been hanging around in the land of rumor for some time having been in Russia the longest. With the Taiwanese manufacturer cutting down on smartphone releases this year to make sure that each of them are “highly profitable,” you’d have to wonder if the X10 could fit the bill.

Nonetheless, we see pictures of it (or a test unit, we aren’t sure) in the flesh. The pictures were submitted as part of a product entry on a Chinese e-marketplace (we think Taobao) for a measly ¥1,200 or $174. The pictures were picked up by Slashleaks.

The big improvement from the X9 we see is that there’s a fingerprint sensor right on the back of the device. Other than that, we go back to words of a MediaTek Helio P10 processor with okay mid-range specs.