Design engineering firm Instrumental called out the Galaxy Note 7’s design for having been packed with features to the point that when it came to swell tolerances for the battery, there was no safe way that the 3,500mAh cell could have been safely implemented.

What a difference a smaller battery may make.

The Korean Economic Daily is reporting from its sources that the Note 7 may come back to market as early as June with a battery on the size of “3,000 to 3,200mAh”. The company is trying to ameliorate heavy financial losses resulting from the product’s total recall due to safety concerns over its explosion-prone battery. That includes avoiding government penalties for excessive components waste.

The batteries will go into one of the more than 3.1 million devices that were returned in the recall and refurbished. The units will then go on to developing markets such as India and Vietnam. It’s not clear how much they will sell for nor to what kind of consumer sentiment will they be greeted with — we already know that India does not like being considered a “dumping ground” for used iPhones.

All of this as the chaebol gears up for the Galaxy S8 in the hopes of repairing its reputation.