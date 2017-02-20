Love may no longer be in the air, but sweet deals on recent (and not-that-recent) LG flagship phones definitely are, as is customary on the (metaphorical) eve of a next-gen hero launch.

This time, we’re afraid the clock is ticking, and you can’t afford to wait and see how much the G6 will cost and exactly what it brings to the table to make people forget about a surprisingly powerful, all-around awesome V20.

The (slowly) aging 5.7-incher’s awesomeness is today (and only today) cranked up to eleven, as discount specialist B&H Photo Video shaves a cool $300 off the unlocked US996’s list price. That means you’re charged just $500 instead of $800 for the next few hours, scoring a spectacular Android Nougat-based phablet with full 4G LTE support across both GSM and CDMA networks nationwide.

The LG V20 on sale is of course brand-new, untouched and unused, holding up to 64GB data internally, also rocking a microSD card slot for external storage expansion, a blazing fast Snapdragon 820 processor, large (and removable) 3200mAh battery, as well as dual 16 + 8MP rear cameras, a respectable 5-megapixel selfie shooter, and booming Quad DAC sound system.

It’s pretty much the perfect high-end phone right now, if you’re into big screens and everything, with five Benjamins certainly a small price to pay for all those amazing specs and features.