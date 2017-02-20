Sprint HTC 10 gets Android Nougat
It’s a 1.3GB update and it finally brings Android 7.0 to HTC’s 2016 flagship on America’s fourth-largest network.
Look at all them qualifiers.
Anyways, the HTC 10 on Sprint has the Android 7.0 refresh which you can pull down right now. The two big gets on version 2.42.651.6 are the packaged Nougat features and some improvements and tweaks overall. Hit our videos on the HTC Bolt and the HTC 10 with Nougat to take a look around.
It’s still a shame we can’t force the dpi count on the screen down a bit: even at “small” font levels, the buttons and prompts are still a little too large for this author’s taste.
But alas, we now only await Verizon with its HTC 10 update. Darn US carriers.
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
You might also like