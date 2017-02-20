Technically, Rajbhan Kushwaha claims on LinkedIn he’s still working as an SoC Verification Intern at Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore. But we’re guessing not for long, after the careless engineering apprentice seemingly spilled the beans on the full name of that next-gen Exynos processor likely to power certain region-specific Galaxy S8 variants.

We were of course just told to expect the initiator of an entirely new 9 family following months of 8895 gossip, though Exynos 9810 sounds like an even bigger deal and more meaningful upgrade over the 8890 inside the Galaxy S7 than we ever dared to dream of.

Then again, there’s no reason to anticipate different specs from the ones purportedly leaked a couple of months back. We’re talking frugal yet powerful 10nm architecture, custom M2 CPU cores clocked at up to 2.5GHz speeds combined with A53s at 1.7GHz, a 550MHz Mali-G71 MP20 GPU, UFS 2.1 and 4K screen resolution support.

Meanwhile, a revised Samsung Gear VR headset could debut alongside the GS8 phone duo next month, according to a separate source and rumor, carrying model number SM-R324 (incrementally up from SM-R323), with a “different front cover to hold Galaxy S8”, and a “single hand controller.”

The controller part may actually change the game a little, following in the footsteps and directly competing Google’s Daydream View, although we should wait and see exactly what we’re dealing with here.