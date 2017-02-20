Apple’s product roadmaps and hardware release plans in recent years aren’t as easy to follow and predict as they once were, but it’s still safe to assume no new iPhones or iPads will break cover at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference in early June.

Instead, many trusted insiders and sources expect up to four next-gen iOS tablets to see daylight sometime in March, unless TSMC’s rumored 10nm SoC manufacturing woes pan out, proving “disruptive” for Cupertino’s aggressive schedule.

Meanwhile, before getting a chance to spend a small fortune on that game-changing iPhone 8, aka X, and possibly welcoming an iterative 7s/7s Plus duo as well, word around the water cooler is a red version could be added to the 7’s palette for you to easily stand out from the crowd.

Forget charitable (Product) RED cases and other accessories for your iDevices, as the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus may gain a snazzy crimson coating next month to replace jet black, normal black, silver, gold or rose gold if you so choose.

Financial analysts also foresee a top-of-the-line 128GB iPhone SE introduction rather than the spring 2017 launch of an all-new low-cost 4-incher or so. But how will cash-strapped iFans react to the obvious price hike? Is it too late for the SE? Too late for a red 7/7 Plus as well? What about those upgraded iPads, ranging from 7.9 to 12.9 inches, and likely even including a nearly borderless 10.9-incher?