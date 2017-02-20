OPPO 5x scheduled to debut at MWC 2017

Barcelona is gearing up for the copious amounts of mobile technology it will encounter in just days. The latest company to announce its participation in MWC 2017 is OPPO.

We aren’t necessarily guaranteed a product release from the Chinese manufacturer — all we got last year was the announcement of its Super VOOC charging standard and some SmartSensor camera stabilization. In fact, only weeks afterward in China did the company put out its R9 series of devices.



We don’t know what OPPO wants to do with its “ground-breaking” 5x technology to improve its smartphones’ cameras — we’re inclined to be “so close” to something in the realm of zoom — but whatever it is, the company took a year to research and refine it. We do know that it will be showcased at this year’s convention.

“We chose MWC to unveil the ‘5x’ technology in the belief that we can inspire the industry to aim higher, and continue to create pioneering products that give amazing experiences for consumers,” said Sky Li, Vice President and Managing Director of International Mobile Business.